First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $17.67 on Monday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

