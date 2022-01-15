Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.74

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.74 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.32). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 591,526 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £127.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

