Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Nicholas Haft purchased 63,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $2,368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.