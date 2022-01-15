Financial Analysis: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Bristow Group -9.22% 0.22% 0.10%

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.48%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 9.34 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.85 -$56.09 million ($3.84) -9.23

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

