FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get FIGS alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. FIGS has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FIGS (FIGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.