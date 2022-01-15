Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.89.

FIS stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

