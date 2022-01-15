FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 1,266.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
