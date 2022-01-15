FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 60.8% in December

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 5,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FFBW in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FFBW by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FFBW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

