Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,621.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,621.43 ($35.58).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.58) to GBX 3,350 ($45.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.54) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FEVR traded down GBX 88 ($1.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,509 ($34.06). 271,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,206. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 65.68. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,485.28.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($27,121.08).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

