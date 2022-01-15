Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ferguson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 533.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.