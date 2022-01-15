Falcon Minerals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 225 call options.

FLMN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.