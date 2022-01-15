FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

