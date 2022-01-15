F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of FSTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,221. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

