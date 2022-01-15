extraDNA (XDNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,779.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $368,770.60 and $68,779.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.46 or 0.99997611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00091846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00327028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00459073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00162833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

