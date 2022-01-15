Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.85 Million

Analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $201.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $645.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $810.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 307,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,247. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 456.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

