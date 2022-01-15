Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.93.

EXPE opened at $184.40 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

