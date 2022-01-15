Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head to Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70%

This table compares Exelixis and Sana Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.81 $111.78 million $0.51 35.53 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.22

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 82.67%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.61%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Sana Biotechnology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

