ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $553.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $244,479.38 and approximately $553.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.