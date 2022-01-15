Evedo Price Tops $0.0981 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $716,031.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

