Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EURN opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

