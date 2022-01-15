ETNA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $98,750.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.13 or 0.07679617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.33 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

