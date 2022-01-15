Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.