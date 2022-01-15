Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

