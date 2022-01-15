Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 449.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

NYSE EQR opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

