Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.