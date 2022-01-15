Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

