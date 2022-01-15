Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

EQNR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

