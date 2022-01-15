Equal Reaches Market Cap of $972,016.80 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Equal has a total market cap of $972,016.80 and $6,364.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00059798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

