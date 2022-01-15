Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,029 shares during the period. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises approximately 11.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $86,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

