EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given New GBX 32 Price Target at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 34 ($0.46) to GBX 32 ($0.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.30) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37).

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,455.19). Also, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,397,411 shares of company stock worth $45,601,606.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.