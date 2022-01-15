Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

TSE ERF opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.63.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

