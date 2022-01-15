Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of ET opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

