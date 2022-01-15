Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,056. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.