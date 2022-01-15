Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

