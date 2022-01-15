Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $2,664,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,323,000. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.