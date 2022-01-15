Emerging Markets Horizon Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Emerging Markets Horizon’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Emerging Markets Horizon had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HORIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.