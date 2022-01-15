Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.98.

ELOX stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

