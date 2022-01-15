Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 289,179 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.