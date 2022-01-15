Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

