Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 931.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

