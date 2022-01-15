Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$15.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.26. 325,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.72 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

