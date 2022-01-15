Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS.

ELDN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.43 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

