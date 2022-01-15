Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ELMD opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Electromed by 99.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

