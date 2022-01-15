Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.04, but opened at $105.00. Elastic shares last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 20,220 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 38.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

