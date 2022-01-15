Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

