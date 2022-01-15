Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.51. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 66,232 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

