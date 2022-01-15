Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.51. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 66,232 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
