Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EDUC stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.