Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
EDUC stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
