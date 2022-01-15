EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 0.1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 634,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.