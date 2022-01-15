Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 7.5%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.13. 17,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 201,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ebix by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

