easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

