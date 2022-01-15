East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 230,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
