East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 230,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

